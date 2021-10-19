Mailbag: There was no steal of the election

In an Oct. 10 letter to the Mailbag (“It’s a pity; may God have mercy”), Robbie Wattenbarger expresses fear of the country our children and grandchildren will inherit, and relief he may not live to see it.

I can empathize with Mr. Wattenbarger; I have the same feelings, but for different reasons.

He gives his opinion about Biden and states the Democrats are ruining the country. He gives only one fact to explain his opinions: the price of gas may soon reach $4 a gallon. I feel the same emotions, but because I fear what the Trump Republicans are doing to the country.

Our children may inherit a country that is no longer a democracy but controlled by an authoritarian. Think of Russia, where there are meaningless elections and Putin rules by force while oligarchs control the wealth. We learn more every week about Trump’s efforts to overturn the last election and seize power for himself.

The courts, the local election officials, the state election officials, Trump’s own attorney general, the national head of cybersecurity, etc., have all acknowledged there was no steal of the election, but for Trump and his backers, seizing power is more important than facts.