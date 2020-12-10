Mailbag: There are worse than Donald Trump

Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Bon Jovi.

Uh, what?

When I think of notable social/political philosophers, thinkers and commentary, rock and roll musicians don’t readily come to mind. But Bon Jovi did say something in “Wanted Dead or Alive” that’s always worth keeping in mind, i.e. “It’s all the same, only the names will change.” And no greater intelligence derives from one sameness event to the next, it seems.

Throughout all of human history these things have been the same; there has always been the rich and there has always been the poor. In government there has always been that which seeks to control and oppress, and that which seeks to elevate to higher potentials.

Here’s the problem. Government has no will of its own. Go to any law library and you will see “The Government” just sitting there on the shelves. We like to brag about being a nation of laws. What we actually are is a nation of interpretations of law and the application of those interpretations. If we want better government, we need to be better for all.

We need to understand equality is not changing from who we shouldn’t oppress to those we can. Economic equality is not achieved by making everyone equally poor.