Mailbag: There are more people than ever

For the first time that I recall, someone has touched on what may be driving global warming, climate change, etc. Perhaps we need to touch on it again, and harder.

The Mid-Valley Sunday Aug. 30 Editor’s Mailbag talked about the evildoers who have more money than I do. And those people, “those people!,” spend it to keep warm in the winter, drive their own cars to work, have a pool, fly on airplanes and all sorts of outlandish things. The letter encouraged us to let our elected politicians know “we need HR 763.”

I suspect the energy companies, and others, produce products that contribute to global warming because people want to keep warm in winter, etc. And there are more people than ever. And the numbers keep growing.

A very quick internet scan says in the past 100 years the world population has increased from 1.8 billion to 7.8 billion, the United States from 106 million to 331 million. Do you suppose there’s a connection between population growth and global warming?

The letter to the editor concludes there’s no connection. But, golly, just look at the numbers, and our own cities and our state over time …

Before we reach for a solution, we should identify the problem.