Mailbag: Theater community wishes stalwart well

A longtime Corvallis theater stalwart deserves kudos and recognition for his leadership of the Majestic Theatre’s Reader’s Theater program.

After eight years, Mike Aronson is stepping away from guiding this innovative, eclectic mixture of up-close-and-personal monthly shows in the smaller upstairs Community Theater. These “theater lite” experiences have the actors reading from small handheld scripts, often with minimal staging and costuming.

Under Aronson’s guidance and with the support of many volunteers, the number of performances per show and total shows per year increased, with full audiences at most performances. The shows brought thought-provoking, idea-challenging inspirational discussions to the many theatergoers who benefited from the Reader’s Theater events.

Thank you, Mike! The Corvallis theater community wishes you well on your next endeavors.

Wolfgang Dengler

Corvallis

