Mailbag: The words, the music, the casket

Vicariously
Mom, Mom! I saw McCain today on the floor of the Senate!
Watching Senator McCain’s service
at the National Cathedral
The words, the music, the casket.
My one and only child walked by his casket
I asked him to take my heart with him when he did so.
Mom, Mom! John Lewis walked by me today in the Capital Building!
Watching Congressman Lewis’ service
at the Rotunda, and in Atlanta
The words, the music, the casket.
My one and only child walked by his casket, too
And I asked him to take my heart with him as he did so.
Mom, Mom! I got to sit in at the Supreme Court. RBG is very tiny!
And today — no longer able to hold back tears —
Watching Justice Ginsburg’s casket mount those stairs
One step after one step
Then the words, the music, the casket.
My one and only child walked by her casket as well
This time, however, I didn’t need to remind him
to take my heart along.
Laurie Holst
Corvallis
