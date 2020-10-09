Mailbag: The words, the music, the casket

Vicariously

Mom, Mom! I saw McCain today on the floor of the Senate!

Watching Senator McCain’s service

at the National Cathedral

The words, the music, the casket.

My one and only child walked by his casket

I asked him to take my heart with him when he did so.

Mom, Mom! John Lewis walked by me today in the Capital Building!

Watching Congressman Lewis’ service

at the Rotunda, and in Atlanta

The words, the music, the casket.

My one and only child walked by his casket, too

And I asked him to take my heart with him as he did so.

Mom, Mom! I got to sit in at the Supreme Court. RBG is very tiny!

And today — no longer able to hold back tears —

Watching Justice Ginsburg’s casket mount those stairs

One step after one step