Mailbag: The whopping large voters’ pamphlet

Bizarre pamphlet.

Measure No. 107 (pages 46 through 57) allows laws that limit contributions made to influence elections. Huh? Forget that this might be totally unconstitutional by limiting free speech. The proponents say it “… will have no financial effect on expenditures… ” yada-yada on the state. So exactly who will enforce this law if passed? Simply put, it allows any level of cost by the Secretary of State and Oregon AG to go after political enemies on whimsy.

Measure 108 (pages 58 through 80) wants insane taxation on cigarettes and cigars. Text of measure eats up five pages! Why not a measure that bans sale of tobacco products? There is not one statement about raising taxes on marijuana and the great harm it does. Only one statement in opposition.

So while hammering tobacco, Measure 109 (pages 83 through 118) wants to allow manufacture of psilocybin (psychoactive mushroom). Wow. Magic mushrooms for sale in marijuana stores is next.

Here is the surprise. With Measure 107 in mind, who is influencing interest groups and politicians with cash to punish cigarettes, protect marijuana and promote psychotic mushroom production? And laughable Measure 110 (pages 120 through 157) wants to provide “… addiction recovery centers/services.”