Name one single law written or yet to be written other than one of God's commandments that could have prevented any of the mass shootings over the past 20 years or so. Just one. Even God's commandments are not enough to stop a person who is committed to doing wrong or evil things. You can ban all guns and get them all off the street and you will still have people killing other people with knives or rocks or whatever they can find that they think will do the best job.
The weapon is not the problem, it is discipline and honor and respect and it begins at home from birth and in our schools and in our justice system. If there is no discipline or honor or respect taught to our children or our young people by our parents or our schools or our justice system we will continue to see this type of behavior and it will only get worse unless we start teaching those things to our youth.
James Morton
Sweet Home (Aug. 10)