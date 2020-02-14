Mailbag: The value of paid family leave time

I am a student at Oregon State studying a family policies class that is diving deeper into factors shaping and exploring the relationship between family functions and policies. I believe paid time family leave is valuable to families in all the areas of explicit family function because quality time is needed to promote and strengthen family formation, partner relationships, economic support, child rearing and caregiving.

The United States does not presently have a federal paid time family leave. The only implemented bill is the Family Leave Act, which grants up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off. As I see it, family function contributes to the well-being of an individual and the support they receive from sources can make or break them in a large life event.

In research, I found testimonies reporting paid time leave will have a positive impact on both the employer and employee. These testimonies explain the normalcy of family circumstances or unfortunate events occurring in families but comment on the lack of emotional, financial and mental support the work force provides. They highlight how the well-being of an employee impacts their position in the workplace and the value of working through personal matters is crucial for success at work.