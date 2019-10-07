A couple of hours ago, my lifelong friend Richard stopped by and said, "I have a bone to pick with you." He asked me why I criticized Mexicans in the last letter I submitted. He said I was a supporter of a wall and against Mexican immigrants, so I had to explain that was not what I wrote.
I wrote that i was opposed to illegal immigration and nowhere in my last article did i mention Mexicans or Hispanics. I am all for immigration, but do it legally.
In my last letter, I listed people who were killed by illegal aliens. and these illegals are not coming from only Hispanic countries. They are coming from all over the world using Mexico and our porous border to enter the United States through our southern border, and a small percentage of these illegal immigrants want to cause harm to Americans.
Let's identify a few politicians who want open borders to destroy America. First is George Bush Sr., who proposed we have a North American union with no borders between Mexico, the United States, and Canada using one common currency. George Sr. also proposed NAFTA, which nearly destroyed the manufacturing base in the United States after his buddy Bill Clinton passed it. Hillary Clinton is recorded as saying she envisions a hemisphere with no borders. George Soros is financing all of this chaos. These people and many more are associated with secret societies whose agenda is to bring forth a one-world communist government. Patriot Trump is against this.
Matthew Goss
Lebanon (Oct. 2)