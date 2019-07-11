I loved the long article on our successful effort to go to the moon after being challenged by the USSR in space. It shows what our wealthy country can do when, with laser focus and financing, it directs its resources to confront and solve difficult problems.
Other articles on the same page showed need for this same commitment in other areas. So why not this same focus on health care, combating global warming and fixing infrastructure? No, we allow our government to choose sleeker, deadlier submarines.
June Hemmingson
Albany (July 8)