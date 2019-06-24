Completing the saga about Donald Trump: The real Donald Trump was renamed VEEKtor Preobrazhensky and sent to a orthodox Catholic school in Siberia. There he was forced to take a vow of silence like all the rest. He grew up to be a great priest and spiritual guide.
VEEKtor taught the others to communicate by blinking their eyes, in a weird form of Morse code. When the fake Donald Trump (who was a Russian child born Yury Orlov) was about 30, the CIA found out about the Russians' "Fake the Faking Fakers" move. CIA agents informed Fred Trump about it.
But Fred liked Donald Trump (Yury Orlov) so much he decided to say nothing. The CIA had its own plan, called "Switcha-Ruski," but did not put it into effect. The CIA and KGB can"t figure out what the truth is. But Donald Trump (Yury Orlov) is having a great life. VEEKtor (the original Trump) is a spiritually enlightened priest, never to be heard from since. You gotta love the way things always work out.
Jack Cox
Millersburg (June 22)