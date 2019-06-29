What part of incompetence, inhumanity, ignorance, and downright dishonesty, all this and and so much more tawdriness exhibited by this president of the United States, is it that you don't understand, Mr. James Farmer (Mailbag, June 23)?
All one has to do to understand what an abysmal excuse for a human being, much less a world leader, this man is would be to read and listen to his (proven, videotaped) misrepresentation of facts and see his treatment of human beings at our southern border. It isn't necessary to watch or listen to any medium to realize that Donald Trump is an ignorant buffoon. Donald Trump is only interested in what is good for him! He doesn't care about you or any of us. One would have to be blind, deaf, and illiterate to not understand the damage being done to our democracy by this backward, self-absorbed creature.
As to Linda Wilson's letter June 20, how is it that Hispanic people are taking away your rights? These people you so disdain are hardworking, family-oriented people who are willing to do the hard work in hot, dusty farm fields, clean hotel rooms with pride, and are willing to stand up to their waist in blood in slaughterhouses to feed their family and keep a roof over their heads. Would you do this work? It is wise that all drivers of automobiles be tested and licensed for everyone's safety. What are you people afraid of?
Barbara Love
Albany (June 25)