Mailbag: The truth about Israel and Gaza

You’d better look up Khaled Tabasha on Twitter pretty quick, before he gets censored for telling the truth about Israeli bombs hitting Gaza’s besieged people right now (Aug. 20).

Most U.S. media paint Israel’s Gaza bombing — constant since Aug. 10 — as merely a “retaliation for Hamas-affiliated fire balloons” that started small fires on Israeli farmland across the Gaza border. However, the truth is that Israel — as usual — has reneged on an agreement to allow adequate supplies into Gaza for the hungry populace.

Israel also has not responded positively to regular protests by former Israeli Palestinian residents who just want the right of return to the homes that Israel violently forced them out of in 1948, with little warning and no compensation. Some 70% of people in Gaza right now used to live in Israel; they name their wretched cinder-block shacks in Gaza refugee camps after home villages they once loved in Israel.

So instead of getting the right to return to their old homes, they get their current shacks bombed by Israel, which (of course) the news media say are Hamas sites. (At least the Washington Post did run a photo of a little Gaza boy looking over his pulverized cinder-block home.)