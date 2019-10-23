A weekend to remember. Oct. 19-20, 2019. That's when the media reported that the State Department's investigation into Hillary's emails folded up shop. It was, of course, reported in the back pages of any newspaper — very quietly — no big fanfare. Quite unlike all the major hoo-ha around it during the last presidential election.
And quoting their conclusion: "No persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information."
No kidding!
Just like the conclusions of several other investigations into this same matter during the last four and half years.
Reminds me of another date from a few years ago, accessed here: http://bit.ly/2N94L9a
I gotta wonder how much taxpayer money has been spent supporting these Republican-conservative demonization smear jobs. All the way back to Whitewater and the Rose law firm. Gotta be in the millions.
Now they're going after Joe Biden and son with their latest smear job. Their goal is decidedly not to find the objective truth, but keep the smear job alive at any cost and in the media. Same as always — historically. They are very well practiced at it.
I'm sure glad I live here on the enlightened "left coast," where Republicans are rapidly becoming an endangered species.
Bill Halsey
Albany (Oct. 22)