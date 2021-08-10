Mailbag: The silent majority can't remain silent

Several observations concerning the recent activities of the Greater Albany Public Schools Board:

History has shown us over and over again that a small, well-organized and determined group can take advantage of an apathetic electorate, and through an emergency of its own creation suspend the normal procedures of governance to further its often hidden agenda. The firing of Melissa Goff and subsequent hiring of interim superintendent Rob Saxton is a textbook example.

I have no doubt that Saxton is a quality candidate; however, the questionable and often amateurish process used to recruit and ultimately hire him is an embarrassment for the community, and a dangerous precedent. Now we learn from the published resignation letter from GAPS Executive Director of Operations Russell Buttram that again, normal hiring procedures may have been suspended in the whirlwind hiring of Rich Sipe as Saxton’s chief of staff.

The citizens of Albany must regain control of this out-of-control board. The silent majority can remain silent no longer!

Terry M. Wood

Albany

