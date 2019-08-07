Apologists for the Second Amendment, ignoring the clear directive to arm militias for the defense of the country, argue that the primary reason for the amendment is to keep the people free from tyranny by the federal government. Freedom is the issue, they declare.
I agree, freedom is the issue. Freedom to shop at the mall, go to school, attend a concert or sporting event, or go to church. In today’s environment, none of us can feel very safe and secure at any of these activities.
Given the frequency of mass shootings and the infrequency of tyranny by the federal government, it seems clear that the Second Amendment is the problem.
How long are we going to permit the National Rifle Association to place our lives and freedom on the sacrificial altar of the gun industry?
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (Aug. 4)