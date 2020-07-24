Mailbag: The ripple effect will go on

In the matter of the girl who took another’s life (“Lebanon woman gets 11 months for fatal crash,” July 9):
You get to move on. The girl you killed could have been my daughter. I personally think getting pampered with a downward departure is not any punishment or a learning experience. Has she heard this? “Don’t let a few seconds ruin the rest of your life,” or, in her case, another’s. Great, she’s been good, but when she said, “I punched it,” she made a choice. The ripple effect will go on.
James McLean
Albany
