Your data regarding the Real ID Act and Oregon's noncompliance has nothing to do with a computer system glitch, but more about ensuring more time to fix the system to benefit the Democratic Party.
The best way was for Gov. Brown to command the Department of Motor Vehicles for auto "safety" reasons to issue "illegal immigants" Oregon's driver's licenses with the automatic legal right to vote and to receive government taxpayer subsidies including health, housing and food.
And I am sure not one of them voted as a Republican or Independent in the "fradulent-inducing" last election.
Democrats now have the supermajority power in Oregon for years and years to come.
Real ID compliance is a joke.
I'm a legal voter who left the power-corrupt Democratic Party.
Barbara Story
Sweet Home (Oct. 21)