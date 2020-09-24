Mailbag: The proof is in the pudding

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m curious as to why Dennis Macrina (letter to the editor, Sept. 13) believes Joe Biden will lose the upcoming debates. Macrina does not include what criteria constitute a win.

If lying to the American public, babbling responses like a fifth grader whose limited vocabulary consists primarily of superlatives, and resorting to below-the-belt ad hominem approaches are the criteria, yep, I’d give the win to Trump, hands down. But if Americans want somebody presidential with vast experience, with empathy and integrity, who wants to unite such a deeply divided nation, Biden is your man.

And while grabbing at straws, folks, please do not refer to Biden’s age as an excuse for him not to be elected. Trump is only four years younger and comparatively, people want to make out the fit Democratic nominee to be a dinosaur.

I look forward to the debates and, as they say, the proof is in the pudding. Please pass the popcorn.

Connie Linquist

Corvallis

