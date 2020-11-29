Mailbag: The problem is multi-objective

Big Momma Government has again arbitrarily and capriciously exercised her powers effective Nov. 18 by restricting our movements and depriving many people of their ability to make a living.

My specific heartburn is closing the gyms. The benefit of closing gyms is presumably a reduction of the spread of COVID-19. The cost of closing gyms is the loss of staff paychecks and members not getting their health-preserving exercise.

If a cost-benefit analysis has been conducted on closing gyms, I have not seen it published. Checking with the manager of my gym, he does not know of any COVID-19 cases at the gym or anyone frequenting the gym’s testing positive. Moreover, I did not find any gyms on the Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 Weekly Report.

My gym makes every effort to avoid disease transmission. We all wear masks, social distance, disinfect the machines and have our temperatures checked before entering. At this point, there do not appear to be any benefits in closing my gym, but there are significant costs in paychecks and fitness. I expect this finding can be extrapolated across many, if not most, gyms.