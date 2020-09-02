Mailbag: The postal service is truly snail mail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The post office is the lifeblood of people who get prescriptions by mail.

I don’t, but I use it to pay my bills, send real letters to people: friends and family. Most days, I have something in the box for the carrier to pick up and place in the system.

I write to a lady in Hermiston who does not own a cell phone or a computer. In fact, I mail her items from the local paper. In the past it’s taken two days for my mail to reach her. This past week, I sent her three separate envelopes and it took five days! Pony Express might have been faster!

The post office needs to reinstate the fast machines to sort any mail that is in the system. It is a shame what they have done. I think it is now truly snail mail.

Charlotte Kennedy

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0