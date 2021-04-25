Mailbag: The only way to find common ground

The disappointment of parents who enjoy watching their children being greeted at the door by police on the first day of school is understandable, but the angry reaction of those protesting the decision to halt the practice is not.

In their zeal to show their support for Albany’s finest, they completely ignore the fact that Black children have valid reasons for being frightened in the presence of police.

It has nothing to do with Albany police, who as far as I know do an excellent job. It has everything to do with the constant images on TV of police violence directed against people of color. The public execution of George Floyd is in the news every day, yet white citizens of Albany can’t comprehend why Black children might find interacting with police frightening?

It’s the same thing that happened when they chose sides with police even before mostly peaceful protests were marred by individual acts of violence. Completely ignoring the reason for the protest, they started flying “blue lives matter” flags and protesting those who argued that Black lives clearly don’t matter to police who commit racist violence or those who excuse it.

Are such people so simpleminded they can’t see that most Black Lives Matter protesters, like Albany police, are not committing the violence?