Mailbag: The majority wants specific changes

It is obvious that Corvallis reflects the outrage and need for change.

It was happenstance that my wife and I saw live protest on June 6 in Corvallis on the local news. We quickly joined the group downtown.

There was another rally on June 7 — which I learned about June 8 in the GT.

As a citizen and subscriber to the GT, I have requests:

To the GT: If you can send breaking news about local car crashes and DC chaos via email and Twitter, it would be a service to cover local protests with breaking news. Don’t wait until after the fact.

To protest organizers: Find a better way to announce your events. Bring in citizens to focus on specific issues as they work with the city and press. Protests are just the beginning. We must follow through.

To Corvallis city police: How about a statement on your use of body cameras and a public review of previous issues of violence against citizens, use of force, hiring practices, how much is spent on military grade weapons, etc.

And the mayor should find multiple ways to inform the citizens about how the city reviews and evaluates the police department and police actions.