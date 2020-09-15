Mailbag: The left would have someone to blame

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read the letter from Mr. Lathen (Mailbag, Aug. 31) and just had to reply!

He stated he had seen an interesting piece on “The Rachel Maddow Show.” He said he knew it was left-wing media. Then he stated, “But where it gets reported doesn’t change the validity of the facts.” I will have to disagree with this statement. I don’t believe a left-wing program is going to say anything good about Trump!

I watched “The Rachel Maddow Show!” I now know where Mr. Lathen gets all of his weird information on Trump. I won’t take time to state all the charges Mr. Lathen has made in his statement of how Trump is bad. It basically covers anything bad that happened since the last election!

I hope the left doesn’t win the coming election. Of course if Trump is elected, the left will have someone to blame for every problem the country has in the next four years!

Robert Wilson

Albany

