Mailbag: The law of physics will win every time

I would like to comment on “Corvallis has its own bicycle laws” (Mailbag, May 11).

Wendy Byrne writes a good letter about what drivers should do to be safe around bicyclists. But she leaves out what the bicyclist should do. She tells drivers to look both ways when they come to a crosswalk. Well, as far as I am concerned, that is a very good habit for bike riders and pedestrians too.

So you can ride your bike in the crosswalk. Is it really the safe thing to do? Same with just blowing through a stop sign even if no one is coming. I see many bicyclists and pedestrians using crosswalks with and without crossing lights and never looking to see if the cars are stopping. Looking both ways twice and making sure the cars are stopping is the smart thing to do.

Wendy seems to think that vehicle drivers should have all of the personal responsibility to look out for bicyclists and pedestrians because of the Vulnerable Road User Law. Bicyclists and pedestrians have to take personal responsibility for their own actions. The Vulnerable Road User Law may be all well and good, but the law of physics will win out every time.

As for riding on the sidewalk, please be traveling in the same direction as traffic is going. Going the opposite way (such as traveling south when traffic is heading north) will not have a happy ending.