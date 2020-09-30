Mailbag: The 'great health plan' doesn't exist

The Trump party has given up any pretense of honesty, ethics or caring about the American people. Its one and only principle is obtaining and retaining complete power.

Four years ago, President Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court several months prior to the 2016 election, and Senate leader Moscow Mitch McConnell refused to even consider a vote on that pick. At that time, presidential candidate Donald Trump colluded with McConnell and Senate Republicans, usurping the office of the president by announcing his list of possible Supreme Court picks before he was elected.

Now we are in the same situation, except that we have a Republican president, so of course there will be a vote on the Supreme Court pick. Instead of standing by his actions in 2016, McConnell has flip-flopped and is hell-bent on cramming another rightwing sycophant down our collective throats. This is the epitome of hypocrisy.

Republicans want a dictatorial majority in the Supreme Court so that they can finally overturn Obamacare, and destroy health coverage for millions of citizens. Where is the “great health plan" they have been offering? It doesn’t exist.

Mitch Scheele

Albany

