In reference to Bob Wynhausen's letter (Mailbag, July 3):
The good, the bad & the ugly:
The good — The unions have done a world of good for the working man and women through the years: better wages, better hours, safer conditions and a whole list of others.
The bad — I think that all unions are political and use the union dues to support candidates that may are may not be in favor with the union member paying his or her dues Unions in the private sector have to negotiate with their employer for their benefits increase. The public unions do not negotiate with who they are working for; that is the taxpayers.
The ugly — They negotiate with who they support and spend millions of dollars on who to put in office and the taxpayers pay the bill. The Public. The tax paying public should have more input in the matter. There is a wide gap between the private and public unions in wages and benefits.
Don Drum
Lebanon (July 5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.