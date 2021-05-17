Mailbag: The GAPS Board race is tight

The hotly contested Greater Albany Public Schools Board race is down to two teams.

The Albany First PAC (Nyquist, Wilson, Morse) is well funded, including tens of thousands of dollars from out of town and out of state. Why? What’s really going on?

Their goals are to open schools (moot point; already happening) and oust the superintendent and her Equity, Diversity and Inclusion curriculum. We’re on our third superintendent in four years, and the recent attack of five teens on a 13-year-old Black student shows this town needs more equity, diversity and inclusion — not less.

Nyquist really shouldn’t be running; he’s already a county commissioner. Wilson doesn’t even know what equity is; listen to him fumble to a stop at 46:48 in the online candidates’ forum mediated by local high school students.

Here’s who you should vote for instead.

Frank Bricker is a fiscal conservative, and served on the school board faithfully for 25 years; we’ll need his expertise for upcoming negotiations. He’s so great the Democrats actually endorsed him.