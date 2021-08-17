Mailbag: The GAPS Board is accountable to us

At its Monday, July 26, meeting, the Greater Albany Public Schools Board hired Rob Saxton to be the interim superintendent. While Mr. Saxton is well qualified, is he the best pick for district needs?

No open search was done, and there is little doubt that his hiring was a forgone conclusion. At its July 23 meeting, the board voted to ask Mr. Saxton to come in for an interview on July 26, and also directed the district’s lawyer to draw up his contract ahead of that meeting. At least one board member had spoken by phone with Mr. Saxton prior to July 23. Why the rush to hire him?

Mr. Saxton is out of state for most of August, and has left a list of actions to be taken during his absence. He will be paid while others do the work.

The board has spent around $200,000 buying out Melissa Goff’s contract, and around $150,000 to hire Mr. Saxton, even though he couldn’t start the job for a month.

This is an enormous amount of public money to spend with no public input. It is past time for the board to justify its actions to the public. This is our tax money. They are accountable to us.

Elizabeth Bargsten

Corvallis

