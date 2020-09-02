Mailbag: The future will thank us

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Was the old Corvallis High School building historic and salvageable, or simply old and no longer functional?

Some thought the former, but the correct decision to replace it was made, much to the school board and the city’s credit. We are at a similar juncture re the Van Buren Bridge. Unable to meet today’s transportation needs and a candidate for collapse into the river due to earthquake (growing more likely by the year, per Oregon State University geologists), an intelligent and financially prudent decision by the city council is needed.

I am puzzled over the argument re what makes this structure historic. Is it some event, its location or some personage in its history? Old, certainly; of another era, indeed; but historic I sincerely doubt.

Given its 19th-century design and its unattractive bulk, placing it adjacent to the city center will detract from the evolving riverfront. Frankly speaking, it will be an eyesore, like the old structures I grew up with that are still standing in the industrial rustbelt back East.

If a foot/bike crossing is the goal, think in terms of the Sundial Bridge in Redding, California, or the Tillicum Crossing Bridge of the People in Portland (without the light rail.) Let us give the Van Buren “Hulk” a fitting and final end as recycled steel.