Mailbag: The entire nation would be healthier

My husband just survived a heart attack, and one of the drugs he needs to take costs $153, but without insurance, it would have been $1,000.

What kind of health care system allows companies to reap such exorbitant prices for drugs? What do people do who don’t have the money? Are they valued any less to their families than the rest of us are? Let’s get a system that covers everyone and controls drug prices so companies can’t make a killing. The entire nation would be happier and healthier.

June Hemmingson

Albany

