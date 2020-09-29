Mailbag: The eight Justices should have input

The fabulous Ruth Bader Ginsburg has slipped away, leaving an open seat on the Supreme Court for the second consecutive presidential election year.

Although no action was taken by the Senate potentate Mitch McConnell on the nomination of Merrick Garland during the several remaining months prior to that election, a similar courtesy is not expected in the several weeks remaining this time. The McConnell-Trump cabal can be expected to make its choice of a candidate based on partisan objectives. Long overdue, it is now time that partisan politics be removed from this country’s judiciary.

Article II, Section 2 of our Constitution states “he [the president] shall nominate, and by and with Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint … Judges of the supreme Court …” It makes no sense to me that the administrative and executive bodies should determine the makeup of the third “independent” body of our government without input from that body.

So too, the remaining eight Justices should have input into the process for selection of its new member, with whom they will serve likely throughout their lifetimes.