What kind of society do we want/need to live in? This is a question being raised among our young people. Many of them show little faith in capitalism, and even less affection for it.
There can be no doubt that capitalism is the most effective way to harness individual ambition into creating immense individual wealth. What it also produces is a growing disparity in personal income between the advantaged and the disadvantaged. What it also produces, every few years, is a devastating financial crash. The 2007-08 recession caused more than eight million lost jobs, more than seven million lost homes and trillions in taxpayer money to keep the banking system from collapsing. Our government also spent $80.7 billion on bailing out auto companies, but not homeowners in foreclosure.
At the present time, things are not going well for too many people. Fifty per cent of us can't come up with $500 for an emergency. One out of five children are food insecure. We have a half a million homeless. We have seven million unemployed, half of whom have stopped looking. This contributes to (but doesn't account for) the rising suicide and opioid abuse rates, alcoholism and other destructive behaviors. What good is great wealth in a nation if it's people are not prosperous and happy?
John Goodwin
Lebanon (Dec. 11)