Mailbag: The dangers of attending League of Women Voters meetings

Recently I attended a League of Women Voters meeting that provided a public forum on cap-and-trade legislation. The discussion changed my mind, which is always a danger when hearing two sides of an issue discussed fairly.

Until recently, I have been an advocate for taking advantage of the ability of (undisturbed) forests to sequester carbon. My confidence in nature’s ability to offset our dependence on fossil fuels has been shaken with news of extensive die-back and death of forests around the world over the last two decades. The extent and frequency of these kinds of disturbances creates a situation where forests, with rare exception, no longer provide a long-term solution to moderating the effects of rising concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Grant Jacobsen, one of the two speakers at the League forum, pointed out that the best economic investment that we could make would be on research to increase the capacity to store electricity produced by "green" technology.

I agree with him, with the caveat that the conversion to green energy sources must happen soon because permafrost, which occurs on about 24% of the land in the Northern Hemisphere, is beginning to melt, potentially releasing more than one and a half times the amount of carbon stored in our current atmosphere.