Mailbag: The Constitution will not matter

The primary, indeed the only, legitimate function of government, is to serve the people.

In this country today, we have a coal lobbyist running the Environmental Protection Agency, a pharmaceutical executive running the Department of Health and Human Services, an oil lobbyist running the Department of the Interior, a Raytheon Company lobbyist running the Department of Defense, a Verizon lawyer running the Federal Communications Commission, a Goldman Sachs executive running the treasury, a private equity king running the Department of Commerce.

The head of the Department of Education has no public school classroom experience. The attorney general, for the first time in history, is defending a criminal instead of prosecuting. A head of the Senate who either has no respect for, or has never read, the Constitution. A postmaster general who stands to make bucket loads of money if he can cause the failure of the postal service. And a president who routinely violates the law.

Obviously, Wall Street and the wealthy are well represented. But who is representing the average citizen?