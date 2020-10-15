Mailbag: The city budget is not unlimited

Although the Corvallis City Council is aware of this, I want to remind them that the city budget is not unlimited and choosing to fund Item A means that Item B may not get funded.

If the council members choose to spend multi-millions of dollars on the Van Buren Bridge, then the taxpayers are left to assume that the council views the bridge as more important than spending our money on infrastructure improvements and maintenance, police and firefighter services, a real solution for homelessness, decreasing the city’s environmental impact, or even reducing the tax burden on businesses and individuals.

Perhaps I would agree with this priority if the council would present a real budget for moving and maintaining the bridge, along with a realistic forecast for the bridge’s impact on business and tourism. It is possible that a repurposed bridge might be a moneymaker for our city, but I am not convinced.

Dustin Kassman

Corvallis

