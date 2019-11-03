There’s nothing terribly complex about the issue pointing toward a President Trump impeachment and removal.
The basic question is, should a public official use the power of his office for personal benefit? Most would agree that the answer is "No."
The next question is, did Donald Trump use the power of his office for personal benefit? Most would agree that using the power of a public office to solely benefit one’s reelection is a personal, not a public, benefit and an abuse of that power.
Finally, the question is, did Donald Trump use the power of his office in a transaction intended to solely benefit his reelection?
It seems clear to me that Trump did exactly that. We have his own admission both written and spoken, the admission of his chief of staff, who may be out of a job before this is published, and the testimony of a dedicated and decorated military officer who witnessed the transaction.
Trump supporters argue that such action is not impeachable. If it’s not, then the entire impeachment provision of the constitution should be removed and we should declare the United States a monarchy.
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (Nov. 2)