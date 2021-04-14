Mailbag: The bell does toll for us all

“Ask not for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” — John Donne, poet, soldier, cleric scholar, 1572-1631

In the olden days churches would ring their bells, among other reasons, to announce the death of people in the community. The sound of the bells would ring out across the landscape for miles.

Those who were interested, after hearing the toll, could go to the nearest inn or tavern’s bulletin/notice board and read (or have someone who could read) the details of who had died. The posters of information would have been stuck up by a rider employed by the local government for just the purpose of spreading news and information.

It’s what ultimately gives rise to the more modern idea of newspaper routes.

But today, what bell, bulletin, notice or newspaper heralds the passing of, say, a bit of our culture or a tiny part of our morality?

On which tavern wall will we read about the incredibly hypocritical racism of labor, economy and sexual slavery of today’s migrant brown people who will be working in the fields, canneries and dark places of Oregon?