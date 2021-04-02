Mailbag: The answer is as clear as a bell

It’s time to do away with the filibuster.

If the Democrats want to accomplish anything during the next two years, they need to be able to enact legislation in the Senate and confirm presidential nominations. As long as the filibuster remains in place, that will be difficult.

The Constitution does not provide for the filibuster. A simple majority was all that was necessary to pass legislation in the Senate. The filibuster came into being by accident, due to a minor in change in Senate rules in the 1806.

Since then, it has evolved into what the Congressional Research Service describes as “… widely viewed as one of the Senate’s most characteristic procedural features. Filibustering includes any use of dilatory or obstructive tactics to block a measure by preventing it from coming to a vote.”

Really? Dilatory or obstructive tactics?

The majority party generally decries the filibuster because it gives unreasonable power to the minority. But the idea of giving up that power, as a minority, is clearly unthinkable. So, the standoff persists, with both parties believing it wrong only when it’s used by the other side.