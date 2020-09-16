Mailbag: The American people cannot wait

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many major news sources, including Fox News, have all reported, from multiple sources in a position to know, that the Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces believes all current and former members of the U.S. military are “suckers” and “losers” for serving when “there is nothing in it for them.”

He also believes those killed, injured or captured while in service to their country “got what they deserved.”

As a veteran coming from a family in which all four of my siblings and both of my parents served, I call on all patriotic and loyal Americans to insist the Senate and House of Representatives demand the immediate resignation of the President of the United States.

In the absence of an immediate resignation, the House and Senate should meet not later than Sept. 14 (letter submitted Sept. 4) to begin and swiftly complete impeachment proceedings. During this trial the president can defend himself, if any defense is possible, against these charges.

This vile and disgusting man has proven he is totally unqualified to serve in any leadership capacity. The American people cannot wait until January 2021 for his departure.

Michael Brantley

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0