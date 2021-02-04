Mailbag: That's all for now, more to come later

Now that the Orange Devil is out of office, let’s see what Grandpa Joe and the Democrats have in store for us deplorables:

1. Stop border wall construction. Let ‘em all in. Who cares about the hundreds of thousands of homeless citizens living in Democratic-controlled cities nation-wide? Better yet, send $4 billion south and buy them off.

2. Stop the Keystone Pipeline. Who needs fossil fuels? After all, everybody knows shipping crude by rail is much safer than pipeline. Just look at the history.

3. Reprogram the deplorables. They need to get their minds right or spend the night in the box.

4. Launch a war on domestic terrorism, especially on conservatives and white supremacists. Maybe this will halt the rioting, burning, looting, vandalizing and assaulting we all witnessed last summer and still witness today. Let peaceful protesters like antifa and Black Lives Matter continue their crusade for social justice.

5. Establish a secret police to spy on citizens of non-Democratic persuasion. Putin could provide valuable input in your program.

6. Definitely defund the police. We all saw how poorly they performed at the Capitol (but when they’re needed, bring them back in a hurry).