Mailbag: That is what it is really about

If we take 65% HI out of 328 million population with a 3% MR, you get about 6.4 million fatalities. This is not acceptable! Suggestion: If we want to open schools and small businesses, the first major step is to upgrade the air-conditioning units to directional flow and HEPA or better filters. This will go a long way toward mitigating the pandemic. Question: Are you your brother’s keeper? Yes?