Mailbag: That action didn't work out last time

Some time ago there was a popular expression among conservatives who opposed antiwar demonstrations: “America, love it or leave it;” move to another country.
I guess an updated version would read “Oregon, love it or leave it.” If those living in predominately rural areas of the state are so dissatisfied with the way the state is governed, they can pack up and move, since they will never get approval from this state or the federal government for their separatist plan. After all, such an action did not work out so well the last time.
Robert B. Harris, Ph.D.
Albany