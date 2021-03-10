Mailbag: Thanks to Trump, year-long pandemic

It’s really funny to read letters about Trump “draining the swamp.” Eight of his close associates were indicted on felony charges.

Pruitt, the head of Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency, resigned due to egregious ethical lapses. He was succeeded by Wheeler, a lobbyist for the fossil-fuel industry who proceeded to exploit, rather than protect, the environment. Perdue, Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture, had many ethical problems in Georgia and was later fined for violating the Hatch Act.

Ross, Trump’s Secretary of Commerce, was accused several times of insider trading, and was fined by the Securities and Exchange Commission for overcharging fees. And on and on. Trump himself has a long history of graft and corruption. Trump University was a scam that shut down amid numerous lawsuits. The Trump Foundation was a “charity” that was shut down for illegally misusing funds, and other fraud.

Trump’s business career is marked by failing to pay contractors, hiring undocumented models and workers, bankruptcies and racial discrimination in housing. Trump has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by 26 women, several of whose lawsuits are pending. Trump was impeached twice: once for abuse of power and obstruction of justice, and again for incitement of insurrection.