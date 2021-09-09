Mailbag: Thanks to the tribe for Gleaners grant

On behalf of the Philomath Community Gleaners, I would like to thank the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians for its generous donation of $1,399 to our group for the purchase of food dryers and racks.

The food dryers are available for checkout to members who use them to dry produce such as berries, apples and mushrooms. The racks are essential to our operations, enabling us to move food in and out of coolers and to various locations in the Philomath Community Services facility.

We currently have 263 members, including 55 Gleaner families and 48 adoptee families (elderly or disabled), with 82 children under 18. Philomath Gleaners makes a huge difference in our lives, enabling us to feed our families healthful food that we could otherwise not afford.

Thanks to the tribe for this grant and all the good you do throughout 11 counties in Oregon!

Ann Morgan, treasurer

Philomath Community Gleaners

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0