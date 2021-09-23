 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Thanks to Philomath 9/11 participants
0 Comments

Mailbag: Thanks to Philomath 9/11 participants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to thank all the participants who were a part of its 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Saturday, September 11th at Skirvin Park in Philomath. This event would not have been possible without the efforts of Darrell Hinchberger & Chris Workman from the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo. We appreciated the support from our Benton County Commissioners: Xan Augerot and Nancy Wyse. Mayor Chas Jones, Police Chief Ken Rueben, and Fire Chief Tom Miller each did a nice job reading portions of a 9/11 Memorial Timeline.

The Oregon State Army ROTC provided a color guard led by MSG Matthew Hyde. Law enforcement was represented by members from both the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Philomath Police Department. The Philomath Fire & Rescue did a great job raising our flag up the lumberjack poles that simulated the twin towers. Jacoby & Julian Jones represented area Native Americans by presenting beautiful flags from both the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community. Ken Saul did a wonderful job playing the trumpet.

Thank you, Boy Scouts from Troop 2 in Corvallis, led by Scoutmaster Dave Birken and Troop 161 from Philomath led by Scoutmaster Tom KlipfeI. Thanks to Pastor Jim Pierce from the College United Methodist Church for providing a prayer for the fallen.

I would like to close by remembering both Specialist Cody Patterson and Specialist Eric McKinley from Philomath who made the ultimate sacrifice overseas fighting the Global War on Terror. Never Forget!

Eric Niemann

Philomath

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News