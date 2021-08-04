 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Thanks to event sponsors, golfers

The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis held its fifth annual Women’s Wacky Golf Day at the Albany Golf & Event Center to raise scholarship funds for elementary programs.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Hendrick & Kellison, and to EvenFlo Plumbing, Duerksen & Associates, Hospitality Vision & The Adobe, Evergreen Dental, Capital Mortgage, B Johnson Turf & Irrigation, United Health Care, Providence, PacificSource Health Plans, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, HealthNet, Towne Pump, Fresh Start, Corvallis Clinic of Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, The Gillott Home Team, Moda Health Plans, Citizens Bank, KLM Law, Beam Dental, Fidelity National Title, Kernutt Stokes, Play It Again Sports, Les Schwab Tire Center, Barnhisel Barlow & Stephens, Central Willamette Credit Union, Paylocity, and Xtreme Grafx.

Thank you also to the 67 golfers who spent their day with us and committee members Dawn Duerksen, Kristi Hart, Lynn Boss and Michele Dobson for helping put together an amazing event!

Mariah Morales

Corvallis

 

