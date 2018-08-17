I am extremely proud of the Democrat-Herald and never more honored to be a long-time subscriber. It was heartening to see that, unlike some other local newspapers, you chose to join the 350 papers around the country who published editorials today supporting the free press guaranteed under the First Amendment to the Constitution.
When the president of the United States repeatedly attacks the media, calling them “the enemy of the people,” it’s incumbent on journalists to make a stand. This is the way dictatorships begin, with suppression of the media. Maintaining a free and independent press is the backbone of a free society.
The Democrat-Herald showed today that it has plenty of that backbone.
Raven O'Keefe
Scio (Aug. 16)