Mailbag: Thanks to city for road decisions

Thanks to the city of Corvallis for recent decisions on roads.

First, the new Circle Boulevard works! I had my doubts, like many others. Regularly driving the section from Kings Boulevard to Highland View is a breeze, unless you get behind the occasional driver who pokes along at 25 mph.

There is one section westbound near Kings that is a bit unusual. To turn left onto Kings requires merging across what seems like the entire width of Circle. But after a week I have gotten used to it.

The second issue has to do with the Van Buren Bridge. Thankfully the city council finally voted to let the state deal with the old worn-out bridge. Not everything that is old is necessarily historic.

While it will be nice to have a new, modern bridge, traffic during the construction phase should be interesting.

Bob Hazleton

Corvallis

