Mailbag: Thanks to all for wearing masks

I just want to thank the great people in our area. I am in a high-risk category for COVID, so I'm not going out very much, but I was driving back from walking my dog in a wilderness area on Saturday and saw lots of folks attending the sidewalk sale in downtown Albany. Most people — including lots of young people — were wearing masks. As a person at risk, it feels like a hug from the community to see people in masks. Thank you!

Reta Price

Albany

